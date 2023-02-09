Whale Cove, Nunavut, goes into Year 3 without a hockey arena

As Nunavut celebrates its gold medal win in hockey at the recent Arctic Winter Games, the small community of Whale Cove is enduring its third winter without an arena — and there's still no timeline for when it might reopen.

The community arena closed originally due to boiler issues. Since then, there has been delay after delay: first, with getting new boilers on the barge up to Whale Cove in time, and then with contractors to come in and replace them.

It means ice hockey has generally been off the table, though the school gym is open for floor hockey and other sports.

David Uklaagak, who plays goalie for senior men's hockey in the community, said players are missing out on tournaments with the arena closed — and missing out on hockey in general.

"It feels like I'm losing my activeness, and my pride and joy of hockey. I really do love hockey," he said.

He's heard from younger players as well who want to play but have nowhere to do so except outside.

He's thinking of making an outdoor rink with his friends.

"We would like to join tournaments. I know I feel my friends missing the tournaments," he said. "I've seen kids in the street, skating, playing hockey — I've been seeing that quite a bit."

Gordon Okalik Jr., the recreation co-ordinator in Whale Cove, said residents are getting frustrated.

"They're not too happy about it. Every week, we get asked about the arena: 'When is it opening? When it is going to be done?' People keep asking if it's going to be done before the end of the season," Okalik said.

It won't be, though the hamlet had originally been expecting to open it this season, Okalik said. For now, residents have to rely on the gym.

"I'm just hoping we have the arena open pretty soon, or at least by next season," he said.