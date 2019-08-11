Team Yukon and N.W.T. win medals on 1st weekend of Western Canada Games

Team Yukon and N.W.T. have snagged four medals at Western Canada Summer Games so far this weekend.

The games run every four years for athletes in the three territories, B.C., Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The 2019 games started Friday in Swift Current, Sask., and are scheduled to run for more than week until Aug. 18.

N.W.T.'s Leo Konge won two medals in swimming Saturday — with bronze medal placing in the male 100-metre and 200-metre butterfly. The Northwest Territories' Team NT did not win any medals in the 2015 games.

Yukon's Mia Barrault took the silver in the 50-metre female breaststroke event, and Julianne Girouard took the bronze medal in the 1,000-metre K-1 female sprint canoe kayak event — a first-ever medal for Yukon in the event, according to Team Yukon's Facebook page.

Team Yukon won two medals in 2015.

Julianne Girouard, left, won the bronze medal in the 1,000-metre K-1 sprint canoe kayak race on Saturday. (Team Yukon/Facebook)

Sunday is day three of the games. N.W.T. athletes are scheduled to compete in female basketball against Yukon and Alberta, male basketball against Yukon and Alberta, male soccer against Yukon, and swimming.

There are several canoe kayak and beach volleyball events scheduled for both Yukon men and women. Yukon athletes will also race in cycling and swimming later Sunday.