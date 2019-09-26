Fort Good Hope teen struts the runway at Western Canada Fashion Week

At the age of five, Arianna Laboucan says she practised her runway walk in the hallway of her home.

Earlier this month, Arianna strutted down the runway at Western Canada Fashion Week in Edmonton.

"I don't mean to sound cliché, but it was always my dream," said Arianna about modelling.

Her journey began after the family moved from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., to Edmonton about a year ago. They decided to get family portraits taken, and that's when the photographer suggested Arianna try modelling.

"The photographer said I had a unique look," she said. Mode Models International, which represents another N.W.T. model, took Arianna right away, she said.

Arianna said fashion week, which showcased local, Canadian and international designers, was chaotic.

"You get a little piece of what Victoria Secret models have to go through," she said.

'So proud,' says mom

"We're so proud," said Melinda Laboucan, Arianna's mother.

It was Melinda's first time at a fashion week.

"It was pretty cool," said Melinda. "For her, it was very nerve-racking and just really an amazing experience at the same time. Her confidence and her walk was just progressing."

Melinda recalled old memories of playing runway with her children in their old family home.

"I used to make them practise in the hallway at our house back in [Fort] Good Hope. [I] put on some music, and they used to do the runway."

Melinda said moving south hasn't been easy.

"It has been pretty hard at times. We really miss home. We just miss the peace," Melinda said. "We miss the land so much."

Melinda said Mode Models, which signed Arianna in March, is already preparing her for international modelling, which she can start when she's 18 years old.

Arianna said she wants to make modelling her full-time career. She has a few more events coming up in Calgary and Edmonton in the next few months.