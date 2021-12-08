A new collaboration is underway between West Point First Nation and the Town of Hay River, N.W.T., to build a new outdoor ice rink.

The town will build the rink and supply the boards and the First Nation will maintain it throughout the season.

"It's been a long time coming," said Wendy Ross, band manager at West Point First Nation. "We want an ice rink."

Last year, members of the First Nation tried to build a rink on the creek like some remember doing when they were young, but Ross said there were challenges.

Members of the First Nation made their own trail to the creek rink by traveling through an unlit forested area. The upkeep was a challenge, Ross said.

"We couldn't keep up with the snow last year, so it all filled in."

There were also safety concerns with the rink being on the creek. Community members have noticed a lynx roaming around and a couple of years ago elders saw a lone wolf in the area, Ross said.

So when West Point First Nation and the Town of Hay River met this fall to talk about what sort of recreation projects they might collaborate on next, a rink was at the top of the First Nation's list, said Ross.

"We wanted something down here, not just always in town," she said.

A win for the town

It's a win for the Town of Hay River, as well. The town already has two other outdoor rinks but the layout of the community, which is geographically quite long, means if you live in the West Channel area it could be 10 kilometres to the nearest rink, said Glenn Smith, the town's SAO.

Building this rink increases recreational access for everyone, because it can be used by anyone nearby, including members of the First Nation, he said.

"They made the request and we said, 'yeah, let's work together to make it happen,'" said Smith. He says the town and West Point First Nation meet a few times a year to discuss how they are doing and how they can support each other.

The new rink will be located in the green area of West Channel Park, said Smith.

The cost to the Town of Hay River will be small, about $2,000 said Smith. The town already owned the board system and is using available town space and its own labour force, with a small amount of contracting dollars going toward the project, he said.

Construction began a couple of weeks ago and completion is expected in the next week or two and certainly ahead of the Christmas season, said Smith.

The Town of Hay River is building the new rink and supplying the boards. West Point First Nation will maintain it throughout the season. (Submitted/Wendy Ross)

It will be maintained by volunteers from West Point First Nation, said Ross.

Ross said there is interest in skating in the community. Last year, everyone rounded up their skates so nobody was without, she said. She hopes they might be able to get their hands on some hockey equipment, such as nets, to have some hockey games.

Smith said he's been hearing positive feedback from residents in the area about the project.

Collaboration 'working out'

"We'll see how things work out and evaluate at the end of the year and see if it's something that we want to continue with next year," said Smith.

The rink is getting close to being ready for skaters.

"Slowly, but surely, it's looking good," said Ross. "We're working together and things are working out."