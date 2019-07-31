Reunited at last: Wesley Hardisty gets his fiddle back after plea for help

Wesley Hardisty and his trusty fiddle are together again, a week after it was lost, and a day after he went public with a call for its safe return.

"It's been an adventure, but I'm happy to be reunited," he said. "Everything worked out."

On Tuesday, Hardisty spoke out on social media, CBC's Trail's End radio program and on Cabin Radio to ask for help finding it. Shortly afterward, someone contacted him to say that he found Hardisty's fiddle on the sidewalk and was keeping it safe.

When he received it Wednesday, the fiddle was in great condition, it was even still in tune for him to play.

"I can certainly tell you I've learned a big lesson in this: Don't leave your valuable possessions anywhere. Always keep your stuff on you," Hardisty said.

"It really makes you feel good knowing there's that help and support, and people will come forward to help you out."

Welsey Hardisty shakes hands with the man who kept his fiddle safe after it was lost in Yellowknife. (Lawrence Nayally/CBC)

Hardisty, a well-known fiddler in Yellowknife, has been playing since he was 13. He's performed at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission national event in Inuvik, and for the royal couple Prince William and Kate.

The fiddle was lost about a week ago after Hardisty and some bandmates tried to stop a late-night brawl after a rehearsal. Hardisty handed it off to a friend and it got lost in the shuffle.

"Even talking about it, I'm still a little bit shook up," he said.

Since he had a gig coming up in Tulita, N.W.T., right away, Hardisty bought a replacement. He says that worked out fine, but it wasn't the same as playing the original.

"Luckily it is easy to replace an instrument like this," he said, "But nothing beats the sentiment of having an instrument for so long and going through so much with it."