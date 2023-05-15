Wellness workers helping Hay River and Kátł'odeeche evacuees make the best of a bad situation

Suddenly moving to Yellowknife, sleeping on cots in an arena, wondering what awaits them when they return home — there's no question fire evacuees from Kátł'odeeche First Nation and Hay River are experiencing heightened stress levels.

The fact many of the same people had to evacuate last year because of flooding doesn't make it any less stressful this time around.

"It's like a cumulative sense of trauma for these folks," said Roxanne Valade, a Yellowknife-based psychologist. "It's feeling unsafe, but the uncertainty is a big factor here, not knowing, not being able to control."

Valade said that lack of control and security can lead to hyper vigilance, a response to situations that are beyond someone's control. She said for most people who experience emotionally difficult or shocking situations, the most important thing is to have someone to talk to.

"To be able to talk about your worst fears, and your feelings — feelings of loss, of grief, sadness, being able to express, through tears or what have you, what's going on for you."

Counsellors were made available to evacuees as soon as they arrived in Yellowknife. Three mental health staff are on hand between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at the Yellowknife Multiplex where people from Hay River and Kátł'odeeche are staying.

"We've set up a quiet room, if people need a place to just come and breathe or some time with a counsellor, an activity room that we've stocked with toys and games and word searches and puzzles and distracting things for people to take their minds off things," said Sandy Little, manager of mental health and community services for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority.

Little said people haven't been using the counselling service to talk through their anxiety, but have been turning to it for more day-to-day needs.

"That's the first thing people come and look for actually, is some of those practical things," said Little. "The whole team that's set up there is bigger than mental health. We've been marshaling all the donations. The Salvation Army has been a terrific partner for us in terms of bringing things in, so people come in and they have access to things like toiletries and diapers and sanitary supplies and clothing."

Little said the United Way has donated gift cards people can use to purchase other items they are missing.

Counsellors are also working with a number of people to help them re-arrange addictions treatment plans that were interrupted by the evacuation, said Little.

They are also helping the visitors navigate their way to other resources that are available in the city, such as the Northern Mosiac Network and counsellors that specialize in child and youth services. Little said workers have been pulled from their regular jobs in the health department to help out at the multiplex.

There are other contributions people in the city are making, in an effort to help Hay River and Kátł'odeeche residents through a trying time.

An elder working at Stanton Hospital came into the multiplex on Wednesday to do a sharing circle, she said. The same day, another person came in and gave a beading lesson. Musicians are scheduled to perform for the evacuees on Friday night. Juniper Health has offered to provide free body-based trauma treatments, such as massage, reflexology and acupuncture.

The City of Yellowknife is offering people from Hay River and Kátł'odeeche free use of their facilities.