Man facing 6 charges after incident involving a loaded shot gun in Wekweeti

A 23-year-old man from Wekweeti, N.W.T., is facing six charges after RCMP officers were flown into the community for a call to service that involved a loaded shot gun.

Bruno Simpson is facing two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, disobeying a court order, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and careless use of a firearm.

On Aug. 29, the RCMP received a call for service about a young man allegedly in possession of a firearm in the community who "could possibly cause potential harm," according to an RCMP press release.

RCMP officers and police dog services were flown to Wekweeti and arrived at 10:45 p.m — just under five hours after receiving the call.

That night, RCMP said they found a man and tried to approach him, but he ran away. Police said they found a loaded shot gun where the man had last been seen.

The search was then paused because it was too dark. Overnight, police monitored a home where the man had last been seen, in anticipation that he would come back.

The search continued in the morning, with the help of residents and community partners, said police.

Around 8:00 p.m., RCMP officers were conducting a traffic stop — acting on a tip — and found the suspected man.

They took Simpson into custody and flew back to Yellowknife last Friday.