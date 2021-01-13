Wekweètì elder provides insight into vaccine hesitancy in Tłı̨chǫ region

Mary Rose Boline doesn't know if she should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 72-year-old elder, originally from Wekweètì, has chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD) and would have been among those on the top of the priority list for vaccine rollout.

But, she says, she's "not too sure" if she should get the shot because of her condition. And finding out whether or not she can hasn't been one of her top priorities.

"There's a nurse coming over, house nurse, but I never asked them about it," she explained from Wekweètì, in the Tłı̨chǫ region, back in May. "I never think about the COVID-19. That's how come I don't talk about it to the nurse, or ask questions."

Boline said she's also unsure if she can handle the side effects.

"Some people, they told me a story about it, they said they get headaches, their eyes are sore, their body is aching for maybe a week.… I don't want that," she said. "I don't think I need it, because I don't know for how long I'm going to live."

Boline moved to Yellowknife in 2015 because of her illness.

As of Tuesday, she still hadn't gotten a shot.

And she isn't the only one from the Tłı̨chǫ region wondering if she should.

Addressing vaccine hesitancy

The Tłı̨chǫ region has the lowest vaccine uptake in the Northwest Territories.

Forty-eight per cent of adults in the region had both doses as of Tuesday, while 57 per cent had just one, according to the territory's vaccination data.

Broken down by community, the percentage of people ages 18 and over who were fully vaccinated was 34 per cent in Wekweètì, 44 per cent in Gamètì, 49 per cent in Behchokǫ̀ and 54 per cent in Whatì.

Rebecca Nash, the director of health and social services for the Tłıchǫ Community Services Agency, said it's hard to pin down why the numbers are low.

"There really hasn't been the opportunity to discover the root cause or the root reason to why there's such a vaccine hesitancy," said Nash.

Lack of trust, fear that it's an experiment, and worry about side effects, are some of the things she's heard from the community.

Rebecca Nash, director of health and social services for the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency, said it's hard to know why people in the region are vaccine hesitant. (Supplied by Rebecca Nash)

Boline's story, however, isn't one Nash has heard before.

When people aren't seeking out information and resources, she said, it's hard to know that they're hesitant. But there is an ongoing effort to try and reach people where they're at.

Along with radio and social media messaging campaigns in both English and Tłı̨chǫ, Nash said a community health services representative who speaks Tłı̨chǫ recently went door-to-door with information about vaccines in Wekweètì, Gamètì and Whatì, said Nash.

"You're then understanding people on a more individual level, more able to understand their concern and address them more specifically," she explained. "Perhaps it's an area where we can review … how this information is accessible and understood by all, even those who are not actively seeking."

Moving past the clinic model

COVID-19 restrictions in the Northwest Territories will be eased based on Canada-wide case counts and vaccination rates within the territory.

Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green said getting the vaccine is a personal choice.

"We are not going to pull out the phone book and start calling people," she said. "People need to make a free, informed choice about whether to get vaccinated. We're happy to provide the information."

Caroline Douglas, a resident of the Jimmy Erasmus Seniors Home in Behchokǫ̀, gives the thumbs up sign after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She was the first person to receive the vaccine at the long-term care facility last December. (N.W.T. Department of Health and Social Service)

But Scott Robertson, a registered nurse and the executive co-lead for the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority's COVID-19 response team, said Boline's case is a "great piece of feedback."

"We can take that and share that with our meetings with healthcare providers … and ask them and remind them to ask people, 'have you had your COVID vaccine yet?' And if not, is there something they can do to provide information?"

Robertson said his team is looking at ways of "getting out of the clinic model" in Yellowknife as well as the communities. For example, there was an immunization clinic at a drum dance in Fort Good Hope that had "good uptake" two weeks ago.

It's the local health and social services departments, he said, that are leading vaccine rollout in the communities now.

"We always want the local health staff to be the front line, the front face, of our staff. Because those are the people that you know and trust."

Had local health services been able to reach Boline, said Nash, they may have been able to connect her with an elder who had received both doses of a vaccine already.

"Having that connection, it may have helped to kind of calm some of her fears," she said.