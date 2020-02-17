Sloppy, soggy weekend ahead for Yukon

It's a big weekend — camping is open in Yukon.

Cue the applause — and cheers. I know that if I lived in Yukon I'd be pitching my tent, roasting marshmallows and enjoying my weekend outside. Even if I'd have to bring my umbrella and rain boots.

Takhini River in mid-May. This is the first weekend Yukoners can camp this season. But CBC North meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes says it's going to be a wet one. (Submitted by Parth Patel)

Now, this has seemed to have been the story of the week. Thunderstorms, rain and cloudy conditions. And as we head into the first weekend of June, that story hasn't changed. The weather on tap is ... drum roll please ... rain.

Thunderstorm risk continues this weekend

Thunderstorms are still possible through the weekend. So be aware, and stay safe. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

The risk of non-severe thunderstorms continues through Sunday in the southern Yukon. This is especially true in Whitehorse and Carmacks. So if you are out camping, adventuring, hiking or just enjoying the great outdoors, do remember to stay safe.

If you see lightning, head indoors if possible. If you're at higher elevations, make sure you retreat down, stay away from ledges and cliffs, and distance yourself from lone standing tall trees.

Rainy weekend in store

As surface lows pass through Yukon this weekend, rainy conditions continue to be on tap. This is especially true heading into Saturday night and through the day on Sunday when the systems connect to those in the provinces.

The rain is on its way in through Saturday. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC) More rain is expected Sunday. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

In terms of accumulations in Yukon and even over through the N.W.T., our highest hit places will be Whitehorse and Watson Lake. Through Monday, there is the potential to get up to 25 millimetres of rainfall. To give you an idea of that compared to normal, the average rainfall Whitehorse sees in June is 32.4 millimetres.

What about fire risk this weekend?

With more rain this week and into the weekend, our fire danger through the entire territory has diminished. This means the risk is low. However, if you're outside, we still want to make sure that everyone is fire safe.

Still a good time to get outdoors

Even with the rain making its way through the territory, temperatures are still going to be pleasant and seasonal through most of the territory. So, even with an umbrella in hand, a tarp over your tent, or your rain boots on — June is off to a good start.