Expected rain may help crews fight wildfire near Haines Junction

Weather may help newly-arrived fire crews from Ontario and Whitehorse fight the wildfire near Haines Junction, Yukon, according to a weekend update.

"Today's forecast includes some precipitation which may help with the enlarged crew's response efforts," according to the latest news update from Yukon's fire information officer Mike Fancie.

Crews have been fighting the human-caused wildfire for more than a week. On Sunday, the fire was estimated to be at about 652 hectares.

The fire is still not under control.

Over the weekend, there were 85 firefighters assigned to attacking three divisions of the fire at Bear Creek. Bear Creek is located about nine kilometres northwest of Haines Junction.

Many of the new crews are from Ontario, and 20 of them are from Yukon First Nations Wildfire crew, says the update.

"With these new teams of firefighters and their managers, Yukon Wildland Fire Management can continue to make progress ... while giving this week's crew a well-deserved rest," states the news release.

An air tanker group that was supposed to arrive from outside the territory has been cancelled due to weather-related delays. But there's still a "robust air contingent" of five helicopters and Yukon's two air tanker groups.

Haines Junction is not under an evacuation alert, the update says.

Over the week, winds have continued to blow across the community from the Alsek valley and has been pushing the fire's spread northward, and away from town.

The update reminds people there is a fire ban in effect in southern Yukon.