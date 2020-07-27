She needed a wedding dress, fast — and ended up with 40 to choose from

Planning a wedding can be a challenge at the best of times. So what about during a global pandemic?

"Extremely stressful, to say the least. It seems like nothing's working out," said Vanessa Murphy of Dawson City, Yukon, who's tying the knot early next month.

"We can't get most of our guests in — our family are from Ontario and Quebec — so it dropped down to four people. We don't have anyone to make a cake."

And then there's the dress.

Murphy ordered hers online from what she thought was a reputable company. But what came in the mail was not what she expected — and it's too late to send it back for a replacement.

"It was the wrong size, the wrong colour, the wrong style," she said.

Vanessa Murphy and her ​​​​​fiancé Phil Langlois. (Submitted by Vanessa Murphy)

Murphy decided to put out a call on social media — could someone lend her a dress?

"I need something to feel pretty in. If anyone has a white/off white/white with flowers, etc. dress that may be nice for a small wedding that I can borrow/buy please let me know," she wrote.

She didn't have to wait long at the altar. She hoped to maybe get one or two offers, but there was soon a procession of 'I dos.'

"I got offered over 40 dresses, and most of those were within a couple of hours of the post," she said.

Some people posted photos of their dresses. Some offered to ship theirs up to Dawson from Whitehorse. Someone offered a veil, and lots of people simply sent congratulations.

"This is one of my fave [Town Crier & Buyer] threads ever!" wrote one person on the Facebook page.

'I couldn't believe it'

Murphy says she was overwhelmed.

"I couldn't believe it. So they're showing me photos of their wedding, they're saying I can make alterations, make it my own — it's been extremely generous," she said.

'It's been extremely generous,' said Murphy. (Submitted by Vanessa Murphy)

So how did she choose?

"I took them all!" Murphy joked.

She's actually narrowed it down to six that are now at her house. There's one she's leaning toward, but is reluctant to just drop the rest.

"We are going to have a party a bit later for people in the community, and I think I might just rotate dresses every hour," she said.

"It went from being something that could have been a disaster to being like, the perfect day."