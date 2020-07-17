Fort Good Hope couple renews vows in North Slavey after 70 years of marriage

Gabe and Sarah Kochon celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary this week by renewing their vows in North Slavey.

The celebration of the couple's 70th anniversary took place in their hometown of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., at the Church of Our Lady of Good Hope.

"It was really beautiful, they were so cute," said daughter Rose McNeely.

The Kochons were married in Fort Good Hope in 1950 and still live on the land, McNeely said.

(Submitted by Rose McNeely)

She said her father, who is 91, is still very active.

"He seems like he's about 70," she said. "He still goes hunting, sets snares and he is really active," said McNeely. "He's all over the community — right from the time he gets up in the morning until in the evening."

Sarah has some trouble walking now due to a knee operation.

"She's in a wheelchair, but still does her exercises," McNeely said.

She said the celebration had a couple of humorous moments in it. For one, both Gabe and Sarah dozed off during the ceremony, she said.

"I had to go up and give her a push and made a sound to dad [to wake them up]," she laughed. "I said, 'It's time to say your vows' … It was comical."

Sarah also had trouble picking out a dress for the anniversary which made them a little late for the celebration, McNeely said

She said at the feast after the ceremony, Gabe, who is known for his humour, recounted the dress distress and had everyone laughing.

"We couldn't stop laughing."

(Submitted by Rose McNeely)

McNeely said it was great to see the two of them renew their vows in their own language and to have so many in the community come out and celebrate.

"They taught us a lot, my parents, as we were growing up," she said.

And their relationship is still strong.

"They work together," McNeely said. "And if they get in a little argument, he will then make up to her. He will cater to her."