Overcrowding and weather hamper start of Dene National Assembly

Weather and an unexpectedly large crowd became an issue for delegates at the 48th Dene National Assembly, which kicked off Tuesday in Hay River, N.W.T.

The assembly was originally scheduled to take place outdoors, under tents at the West Point First Nation, but it was moved Monday to the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre in downtown Hay River because of looming rain in the forecast later this week.

People were standing shoulder-to-shoulder near the centre's entrance for the majority of Tuesday morning's introduction sessions, spilling out onto the grass outside. People sitting in the stuffy hall were fanning themselves to keep cool throughout the morning.

Some chiefs didn't have a seat at the table.

Due to the large crowds, some people sat outside the Hay River friendship centre. (Priscilla Hwang/CBC)

"This building is nice but it's too small," said Chief Ernest Betsina of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation during introductions. He was one of several chiefs who voiced concerns over the venue's size.

"People can't stand up all day."

At that, the people in the room started clapping.

Assembly co-chairperson Shirley LaMalice announced just before lunch that the venue will move, again, to the Hay River arena across the street — most likely for Wednesday's session, as moving technical equipment will take time.

Hundreds turn up to vote

Hundreds of delegates, young and old, from various regions in and out of the territory are at the assembly to vote in a new Dene national chief as Bill Erasmus steps down after three decades of leadership.

There are more than 350 delegates eligible to vote — 46 are Gwich'in, 46 Sahtu, 62 Tlicho, 67 Dehcho, 54 Akaitcho, and 104 independents.

There are more than 350 delegates eligible to vote. (CBC)

A handful of chiefs are giving member reports, and the Dene Nation's audit and financial statements for the past fiscal year will be discussed Tuesday afternoon.

The three candidates for national chief — Norman Yakelaya, Richard Edjericon and Eileen Marlowe — will speak at a forum Wednesday morning and the election is scheduled for the afternoon.