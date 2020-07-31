Sunshine and seasonal temperatures on the way through much of the North

Rain has been the story for the better part of August so far.

System after system has brought in soaking, grey weather, with this last week being no exception.

Record-breaking rainfall occurred across all three territories, with Yellowknife, Baker Lake, Fort Simpson and Faro (just to name a few) breaking daily rainfall records between Tuesday and Thursday.

But, some of the rain is taking a hiatus, as sunny skies and seasonal temperatures push into the territories.

This is because high-pressure is building in — both at the surface and in the upper atmosphere.

What does this mean? Bring on the sunshine.

Rainfall records were broken this week across the North. These daily rainfall records added to the already high total of precipitation across the territories. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

High pressure bringing in the sun

When high pressure is the weather maker, we can expect sunnier skies and lighter winds.

A few clouds might continue to float around, but generally, we will have clearer conditions.

This weekend those conditions are on the way as high-pressure is headed in across the North.

A ridge of high pressure, which you can see in the yellow, in the upper atmosphere. This pattern is bringing warmer, clearer, dry air into the territories. This is pushing out the rain that has dominated this week. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will stretch from Yukon and N.W.T. and curve down toward the southern Kivalliq coastline.

Temperatures will be pleasant and seasonal under this pattern, climbing from the cooler temperatures that came with the rain earlier in the week.

Rainy summer — and it's not over for some

With only a week left in meteorological summer, which ends Aug. 31, we can safely say we have had higher than average rainfall in the territories this summer, particularly the southern areas of the N.W.T. and Yukon.

And while this next pattern of high pressure builds in, some showers will continue, particularly through southern Yukon.

Another system is forecast to head into the southwest corner of the N.W.T., bringing rain to Fort Liard and Nahanni Butte. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Additionally, at the surface, another area of precipitation is headed into the High Arctic and through the southwest corner of the N.W.T..

Yes, that means those in Nahanni Butte and Fort Liard may see some additional showers this weekend.

Since the ground is already wet, you could also see some pooling on the ground. So, be aware, especially while driving.