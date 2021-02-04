'We're thinking of you': Edmonton Oilers send message to Fort Liard during COVID-19 containment order

A search for inspiration during Fort Liard, N.W.T.'s recent containment order lead to a direct message of support from the Edmonton Oilers, the community's favourite sports team.

Natasha Penney, a mental health worker in the hamlet, wanted to encourage people to stay strong during the two-week containment order public health authorities put in place to limit the spread of six COVID-19 cases in the community of 537 people near the B.C. border.

During the containment order, the N.W.T. launched a "Dear Fort Liard" campaign with CKLB radio, asking residents to send supportive messages to the people isolating in Fort Liard.

Inspired by the campaign, Penney decided to reach out to the Edmonton Oilers. The small hamlet is full of aspiring hockey players, she said, who often gather at the community hall to play a game or two.

She wasn't expecting a reply back but she got one.

"I was extremely excited," Penney told CBC. "Just knowing that they responded ... to try and find any way of encouraging us, I thought that was so cool."

The video features Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard, standing in front of two Stanley Cups.

"I know you guys are going through some hard times right now," Bouchard says in the video. "We're thinking of you. Brighter days ahead."

'Unique circumstances'

Jamie Cartmell, the team's spokesperson, wrote in a statement that the message to Fort Liard is the only one they've sent out to any fan base during the pandemic, because of the "unique circumstances" the community was facing.

Cartmell said it's "their pleasure" to brighten the spirits of their fans in the community.

"We felt like this is the kind of one-off thing we can do that's easy to execute, but has a positive and lasting impact on a group of people who face a number of challenges even beyond the current pandemic," the statement reads.

The video, which was posted Fort Liard's community Facebook page, received more than 700 views according to Penney, showing just how much the community appreciates the support of their favourite NHL team.

Penney, who normally cheers for the Ottawa Senators, now says she's been converted into an Oilers fan because of the team's generosity.

"The Oilers were right there amidst what was happening here on the ground," Penney said.