Take care of each other and don't drop the potato: Dawson shelter's message to the community

Three languages, one message.

The Dawson City Women's Shelter is producing buttons, posters and clothing with inspirational words: "We got this," in English; "Hǫzǫ łëkʼä̀nä̀cha" in Hän, which translates to "Take care of each other;" and "Lâche pas la patate," or "Don't drop the potato," a Québécois idiom offering encouragement to not give up.

Crickett Wilder, program coordinator with the shelter, says the the campaign was started to connect with people visually after the pandemic forced the shelter to cancel many of its programs and drop-in offerings.

"It was a huge loss for me, personally," she said. "I just literally missed seeing the women and non-binary folks and kids who would come through the shelter."

Crickett Wilder with the Dawson City Women's Shelter says many of the shelter's programs had to be cancelled because of COVID-19. (Submitted by Crickett Wilder)

She said they wanted people who are struggling to know they are part of a larger community that has their back. Wilder said the campaign is also a way to let people know that the shelter is a kind and safe place.

She said the isolation that many people experienced in March and April, when the pandemic started, is what some women and non-binary people face all the time due to violence, poverty or disability.

"We have to be very creative in non-pandemic times about how we reach out and create spaces of safety," she said. "The pandemic has just been an extra loop in that."

Wilders said the buttons and posters are free, so anyone can access them. They are available at the the post office in Dawson City. T-shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops can be purchased on the shelter's website. Proceeds will support programming at the shelter.

Wilder said the campaign has been well received, with people calling in to express their appreciation.

"I can't keep up with refreshing the post office with buttons and posters."

There are women's shelters in Whitehorse, Dawson City and Watson Lake, according to the territorial government's website. Women's Shelters Canada also lists the Ross River Safe House on its website.

If you need help and are in immediate danger, call 911. To find assistance in your area click here.