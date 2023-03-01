Lawsuit over alleged beating at Whitehorse jail dismissed

A lawsuit against the Whitehorse Correctional Centre alleging a man was badly beaten in the facility's arrest processing unit has been dismissed.

Dennis Day sued the jail and several of its staff members in 2021, claiming he was beaten while experiencing mental health issues the year before.

The jail denied that happened.

The case was scheduled to go to trial next week. However, according to Yukon Supreme Court documents, the lawsuit was dismissed with the consent of all parties in the fall.

No reasons were offered for the consent dismissal, as is usual.