Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Lawsuit over alleged beating at Whitehorse jail dismissed

Dennis Day sued the jail and several of its staff members in 2021, claiming he was beaten while experiencing mental health issues the year before. The jail denied the allegations.

Man claimed he was badly beaten in the arrest processing unit in 2020

Jackie Hong · CBC News ·
A sign reading, 'Public parking, court business only,' is seen in front of a large institutional building.
Dennis Day's case was scheduled to go to trial next week. According to Yukon Supreme Court documents, the lawsuit was dismissed with the consent of all parties in the fall.  (Paul Tukker/CBC)

A lawsuit against the Whitehorse Correctional Centre alleging a man was badly beaten in the facility's arrest processing unit has been dismissed.

Dennis Day sued the jail and several of its staff members in 2021, claiming he was beaten while experiencing mental health issues the year before.

The jail denied that happened. 

The case was scheduled to go to trial next week. However, according to Yukon Supreme Court documents, the lawsuit was dismissed with the consent of all parties in the fall. 

No reasons were offered for the consent dismissal, as is usual.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jackie Hong

Reporter

Jackie Hong is a reporter in Whitehorse. She was previously the courts and crime reporter at the Yukon News and, before moving North in 2017, was a reporter at the Toronto Star. You can reach her at jackie.hong@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now