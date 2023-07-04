Remembering 'ray of sunshine' Wayne Vallevand, beloved CBC Yukon cameraman

Friends and colleagues in the Yukon and beyond are paying tribute to Wayne Vallevand, a long-time CBC North videographer who died last month, remembering him as a gifted visual storyteller, a consummate professional, and a cherished friend who could brighten any room.

"I have rarely met a person who always looks at the good in people and the positive side of whatever situation," said Mark Evans, a retired CBC Yukon producer and friend of Vallevand's.

"Even in his ill health, the positive attitude was still there. It was incredible. The attitude he had toward the challenges he was facing was always looking at the bright side."

Vallevand, 59, was a descendant of the Tagish Kwan and a citizen of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation. He grew up in Whitehorse and spent most of his career in the city although his work over the years would take him all over Yukon, Alaska, and the N.W.T., as well as further afield.

Vallevand, a big Vancouver Canucks fan, with some of his CBC Yukon colleagues. From left, Mike Rudyk, Kiyoshi Maguire, Vallevand, George Maratos, and Arnold Hedstrom. (George Maratos/CBC)

His sense of adventure and love of travel would take him even more places, often with his beloved family — sometimes for a Canucks game, or a music festival, or a vacation on the other side of the world.

"He was just an outgoing individual, loved life, and really lived it to the fullest," said Brian Leas, one of Vallevand's oldest friends. The two met as students at Whitehorse Elementary School in the 1970s.

"I can't say enough about him."

Vallevand started his career in broadcasting with Northern Native Broadcasting in Yukon, and then in the N.W.T. While in Yellowknife, he made the move to the CBC and eventually came back with his young family to Whitehorse.

By all accounts, he loved his job and was very good at it.

Vallevand covering the Yukon Quest in 2008. (Mark Evans)

Wayne Mckenzie, another longtime friend, worked with Vallevand at CBC in Yellowknife in the early '90s and remembers the "unbridled enthusiasm" and creativity he brought to his work. Vallevand was the shooter, and Mckenzie the editor.

"I think that made us a pretty good one-two punch," Mckenzie recalled.

"He could take a picture of anything and just bring it to life. And just the dedication to his craft also made him stand out."

For McKenzie, Vallevand was the ultimate collaborator. If he was out covering a story alongside a reporter, Vallevand would make sure that reporter got the shots they needed to tell the story well.

"That was his number one goal in everything. He wanted whoever he was working with to trust him and to just let him take the pictures and to help them, help the journalist, look good in putting together a really creative, visual story."

According to Evans, reporters had every reason to trust Vallevand on a shoot — he always knew the images that would help tell a story or convey a feeling, and would work hard to get them. It was common to see him scaling a hillside or crawling on the floor to get a unique and compelling shot.

Vallevand, seen here at Yukon's Keno Hill, would go almost anywhere to find the perfect shot. (Sandi Coleman)

"I don't even know if you can learn it, to the extent that Wayne had it in his DNA. He had this innate ability for visual storytelling," Evans said.

It was more than just a technical wizardry. Evans said Vallevand cared most about covering the so-called "human interest" stories — the ones about regular people doing extraordinary things.

"He genuinely cared that we tell this person's story properly, that we do it with respect and consideration. And it spoke to his personality, I think, a lot," Evans said.

CBC Yukon reporter Mike Rudyk also worked alongside Vallevand for many years and became one of his closest friends. In an online tribute, Rudyk said Vallevand's skills and talent often went unsung.

"He would always make new reporters shine with their stories," Rudyk wrote.

"He never really got any credit for his camerawork or editing but he told me once that's ok because he was happy when his reporters were happy."

A couple of Vallevand's career highlights were also among his last: covering the Olympics as a cameraman for CBC Sports. He was selected to go to the Tokyo games in 2021 because of his camera skills and problem-solving prowess, and made such an impression on his colleagues that he was asked to also go to the Beijing games in 2022. It was a feather in his cap.

In China to cover the 2022 Beijing Olympics, a career highlight. (CBC Sports)

In a 2021 story on Kwanlin Dün's website about his Olympic adventures, Vallevand reflected on his 30-year career "carrying a camera."

"I've been doing it a lot of years and I'm still happy to go to work," he said. "Every day is a new challenge and I am grateful for the career I have had."

Outside the newsroom, whether or not he was carrying a camera, Vallevand also made friends seemingly wherever he went. Tributes posted online in recent weeks have all said strikingly similar things: Vallevand was relentlessly positive, inspiring, and always fun to be around. It was rare to see him without a smile. His giggle was infectious. He put everybody at ease, and made them feel like an old friend.

"He was genuine. With Wayne, you knew what you were getting," said Evans.

"It's rare ... in life to find somebody who is positive and has a bright attitude on things because you know, life is a downer from time to time. And when that little ray of sunshine isn't there, yeah, you do lose something. And we absolutely have lost something in the loss of that ray of sunshine."

In a statement, Vallevand's family described him as "simply the best," and said his loss leaves a huge void in their lives.

Vallevand and his family with their dog Ooskie: From left, daughter Teagyn, Wayne, daughter Eila, and wife Roxanne. (Cathie Archbould)

"We are comforted by the thought of his beautiful smile and warm personality, the values he taught us will continue to guide us through our lives, the kindness he showed everyone and the gift he gave us of so many happy memories, which we will cherish forever," the statement reads.

"We loved him very much."

A celebration of life for Vallevand is planned for Sept. 17 at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse.