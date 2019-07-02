'I heard a loud bang': Only witness to Iqaluit homicide testifies at murder trial

The only other person in the home the morning Wayne Panipakoocho allegedly shot and killed Hannas Braun took the stand for the Crown Monday, as Panipakoocho's murder trial resumed in Iqaluit.

Twenty-two-year-old Panipakoocho, from Pond Inlet, Nunavut, is charged with first-degree murder in Braun's death. He has pleaded not guilty.

The witness who took the stand on Monday is Panipakoocho's cousin, who briefly lived in the home where Braun was killed. The home was Panipakoocho's aunt's apartment in the 2600 area of Iqaluit.

While the cousin's identity is not protected by a publication ban, CBC News is opting not to name her because she has not been charged with an offence relating to the night Braun was killed, nor is her name essential to the facts of the case, as per CBC's journalistic standards and practices.

During the Crown's examination-in-chief, the cousin told the court how in the early morning of June 30, 2019, she received a text message from Dennis Ipeelie — a friend of hers and Panipakoocho's — wanting to go for a drive.

She testified Panipakoocho was in the bedroom of the unit messaging his girlfriend, and the cousin wanted Panipakoocho to go with her and Ipeelie so she wouldn't be alone with him.

Along the way, the cousin received an out-of-the-blue Facebook message from Braun, asking if she wanted to hang out. She told the court she, Panipakoocho and Ipeelie all drove to the causeway where they smoked weed together, and picked up Braun along the way.

A photo of Wayne Panipakoocho submitted by Crown prosecutors as evidence in his murder trial. The photo is alleged to have been taken the night, and in the home, Hannas Braun was shot and killed. (Crown evidence/Nunavut Court of Justice)

'He wanted to be with me'

She said after about 45 minutes, the four returned to the 2600-area home, where she invited Braun inside. She said Panipakoocho was outside smoking. Ipeelie, she said, never entered the home.

While the cousin and Braun were inside sitting on the couch, she testified Braun had made advances on her.

"He [told me] he wanted to be with me. But I told him I can't because I was already seeing someone else," she testified.

"[He said] he could treat me [the way] I deserve to be treated. He tried kissing me but I gently rejected his kiss. He respected it."

She testified she was feeling okay and was comfortable with Braun continuing to be there.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard a recording from Panipakoocho speaking to police, in which he tells officers his cousin wanted Braun to leave because he made unwanted sexual advances on her — which is why, he told police, he threatened him with a gun and eventually shot him after Braun allegedly advanced toward him.

The cousin testified on Monday it was Panipakoocho who wanted Braun to leave, because he wasn't comfortable with Braun at his aunt's house and wanted him gone before his aunt returned home.

"He politely asked him to leave," she told the court. "Hannas said he [would]. He said he was waiting for his friend to reply to him. I told both of them to chill out."

"I started cooking. I insisted for [Braun] to stay and eat with us."

'I heard a loud bang'

The cousin testified that while she was cooking, Braun and Panipakoocho were talking in the living room — which was out of view of the kitchen. She testified the tone seemed normal, although she couldn't hear what they were talking about. Under cross-examination by defence, she said she was listening to music with headphones.

"I heard a loud bang. Smelled gunpowder. When I looked over to my left, I saw Wayne with a rifle. He was already at the door, standing. When I saw Wayne, I panicked," she said, adding she took cover behind the fridge.

She said after Panipakoocho fled out the back door, she went into the living room to find Braun leaned up against a wall, trying to stop the bleeding coming from his thighs. The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Braun testified earlier the bullet had ruptured both his femoral arteries.

"I asked him 'what should I do?' He calmly just told me to call an ambulance," the cousin testified, before the recording of her emergency call was played in court.

Defence zeroes in on inconsistencies

In her initial testimony, the cousin had told the court Panipakoocho called her about three hours later to ask her to meet. She said she told him Braun had died during that call, among other details.

"He only said he was trying to protect me," she told the court, adding the phone call lasted fewer than 10 minutes.

"I said, 'I didn't need protection.'"

But under cross-examination, Panipakoocho's lawyers zeroed in on that phone call. Lead defence counsel James Foord read statements the cousin made to police the day of the homicide, and statements she made in the preliminary hearing.

Foord said the call lasted approximately 55 seconds, citing phone records, and suggested to her it's possible she didn't tell Panipakoocho that Braun had died — the importance apparently being in reference to audio recordings from the moment Panipakoocho was arrested, heard earlier in the trial, where he appears to be surprised to learn Braun had died.

"I did not tell Wayne that Hannas had died," she said under cross-examination, adding she also couldn't say for sure whether Panipakoocho said anything about protecting her during the phone call.

"There's no question you must have felt a lot of pressure the way things happened, with you being right at the centre of this as a witness. You had people saying things to you, threatening you about this case, right?" Foord later asked her.

"Correct," she replied, though she said she didn't feel pressure testifying on Monday.

"Like I said on the Bible, this is the truth and this is nothing but the truth."