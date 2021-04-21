'I might shoot Hannas in the head,' accused wrote the morning of Iqaluit homicide

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find upsetting.

The night Hannas Braun was shot and killed in Iqaluit in 2019, Wayne Panipakoocho allegedly told his girlfriend he would be the one to do it.

Panipakoocho, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to Braun's death. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was later upgraded. The criminal code defines first-degree murder as a homicide that is planned and deliberate. Panipakoocho has pleaded not guilty.

While investigating Braun's death, RCMP officers seized an iPod belonging to Panipakoocho's girlfriend at the time.

Crown prosecutors entered into evidence Facebook messages between her and Panipakoocho from the time period around Braun's killing.

Investigators also obtained data from Panipakoocho's Facebook account, which contained the same messages.

RCMP also seized a cellphone belonging to Dennis Ipeelie, a friend of Braun and Panipakoocho. Together, the three allegedly stole guns from a shack in Apex the morning of the shooting — although Ipeelee has already pleaded guilty to stealing the guns and breaking into the shack.

It is alleged one of those stolen guns, a .270-calibre Ruger M77, was used to kill Braun.

'I'm about to shoot someone'

The morning of the shooting, Panipakoocho and his girlfriend were messaging each other about the health of their relationship. The conversation turned once Panipakoocho began talking about the number of people in the house he was in.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard Panipakoocho, his female cousin, and Braun were at Panipakoocho's aunt's house in Iqaluit. The court also heard recordings where Panipakoocho told police his cousin wanted Braun to leave after Braun made unwanted sexual advances toward her, and recordings where Panipakoocho told police he was very intoxicated the morning of Braun's death.

In the Facebook messages, Panipakoocho writes "King is here. King of Iqaluit. King pin," in apparent reference to Braun.

"I'm about to shoot someone if he doesn't get out. F---ing king pin," Panipakoocho writes, before sending a picture of himself lying down with the alleged murder weapon.

"I have a chance right now. Don't call cops. Because it will get worse."

Similar exchanges go on for several minutes, including one that references the calibre of the gun used to shoot Braun.

"If I say I love you so much it will be the last time saying that," Panipakoocho writes, to which the young woman tells him not to say such things.

"I might shoot Hannas in the head," Panipakoocho continues, as his girlfriend pleads with him not to do it and to put the gun away.

Panipakoocho repeated the threat over the next eight minutes of messages, as still his girlfriend tried to get him to stop.

At 7:16 a.m. ET, Panipakoocho wrote "Yo I'm up for action now" as his girlfriend tells him she loves him.

"I got the rifle," he writes one minute later. "Only got 4 shots tho. Enough for his ass. He doesn't want to get out."

Four minutes later, Panipakoocho says "Don't call cops. It'll only get [worse]."

His last message came at 7:24 a.m., writing "Baby" with a frowning-face emoji. Police were called to the house a couple minutes later.

'I might as well shoot his ass'

Crown prosecutors also submitted Facebook messages between Panipakoocho and Ipeelie from the morning of the shooting, taken from Ipeelie's phone and Panipakoocho's Facebook data.

By the point Panipakoocho begins messaging about Braun, Ipeelie stopped responding.

In his own sentencing hearing for the firearms theft and breaking into the shack, the court heard how Ipeelie had assaulted his mother around 4:30 a.m. the morning of Braun's death — for which he also pleaded guilty.

Less than an hour before the shooting, Panipakoocho messaged Ipeelie saying: "I'm about to shoot this f--ker if he doesn't go out," referring to Braun.

Panipakoocho sent two more threats of shooting Braun, which continued to go unanswered.

At 7:16 a.m. Panipakoocho's last message was "I might as well shoot his ass."

Ipeelie didn't respond to any messages until three hours later with one word: "woah." By then, Braun had died in hospital.

90 days for 'critical Crown witness'

Investigators testified Ipeelie's cell phone was turned over to the RCMP by his mother. Ipeelie later voluntarily gave police the password to unlock it, the court heard.

Ipeelie was eventually sentenced to 90 days for his role in the break-and-enter, the firearms theft, and the assault on his mother, in a joint submission by the Crown and defence.

Ipeelie's sentencing judge acknowledged that such crimes, particularly when a stolen firearm led to the death of another, would normally have carried a much more severe sentence.

However Crown prosecutors said Ipeelie is a "critical Crown witness" in Panipakoocho's murder trial.

Ipeelie is expected to take the testify via videoconfernece when the trial resumes Thursday morning.