Murder trial for Pond Inlet man begins in Iqaluit

The trial of a Pond Inlet man accused of murder began Monday morning in Iqaluit.

Wayne Panipakoocho, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Hannas Braun. He has pleaded not guilty.

Panipakoocho is accused of killing Braun in Iqaluit in June 2019.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but it was later upgraded to first-degree.

The court heard testimony Monday, but the evidence is subject to a publication ban under a voir dire until Justice Susan Charlesworth — who's presiding over the judge-alone trial — can rule on its admissibility.

Panipakoocho is being defended by Kathleen Selkirk and James Ford, while Abel Dion and Jason Johnson are representing the Crown.

Panipakoocho is also facing arson and break and enter charges, which are being tried separately.

The trial resumes Tuesday morning.