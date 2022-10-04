Iqaluit man did not intend to kill Hannas Braun in 2019 shooting, judge rules

Wayne Panipakoocho made a "stupid" and "tragic" decision in 2019 when he shot Hannas Braun in Iqaluit, but he didn't intend to kill him, a Nunavut judge has ruled.

Braun's death, rather, was the result of "a tragic stroke of fatal bad luck," wrote Justice Susan Charlesworth on Sept. 28.

Charlesworth convicted Panipakoocho of manslaughter instead of murder. Panipakoocho will be sentenced at a later date.

In her decision, Charlesworth wrote the facts are largely undisputed: the morning of June 30, 2019, upset by Braun's refusal to leave Panipakoocho's aunt's home, Panipakoocho fired a single shot with a .270 rifle, hitting Braun in the leg. Braun bled to death shortly after being shot.

Panipakoocho, 22, originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, arguing he acted in self-defence and had been provoked by Braun. His trial ended in April.

The shooting followed a night of "misadventure, posturing and drinking by Mr. Panipakoocho," Charlesworth wrote, with Panipakoocho seeming "eager" to appear tough to friends in Iqaluit, where he had moved just days before.

He and an associate stole guns earlier in the morning, including the one used to shoot Braun.

During the trial, the court heard Braun had made unwanted sexual advances toward Panipakoocho's cousin, who left the room to put distance between herself and Braun.

In the half-hour leading up to the shooting, Panipakoocho sent Facebook messages to his girlfriend saying he was going to shoot Braun.

Charlesworth dismissed the argument of self-defence because, among other reasons, Panipakoocho was the only one armed. She also dismissed the argument of provocation, since that would require Braun to have committed an indictable offence leading up to the shooting.

"Mr. Panipakoocho made a needless, pathetic, and tragic decision on the morning of June 30, 2019, when he pointed a rifle at Mr. Braun's legs and fired a single shot. The stupidity of such a decision cannot be explained or justified," Charlesworth wrote.

She wrote that the fact Panipakoocho shot at Braun's legs instead of his body or head supported the argument that he hadn't intended to kill Braun. She was also convinced by Panipakoocho's reaction when he was arrested: when officers found him, he broke down weeping and said he had tried to aim at Braun's leg so he wouldn't die.

She also pointed to testimony from a forensic pathologist that gunshot wounds to the thigh don't usually cause death. In this case, it did because it happened to hit Braun's femoral arteries.

"The preciseness of the shot was not evidenced to be by skill, but rather was the result of a tragic stroke of fatal bad luck for Mr. Braun," she wrote.

The mandatory minimum sentence for manslaughter in Canada, if it involves a firearm, is four years.