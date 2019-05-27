Judge finds N.W.T. man not guilty of manslaughter in son's death

An N.W.T. man charged with manslaughter in the death of his son has been found not guilty, a judge ruled Monday morning in Inuvik.

Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his verdict Monday in the case of Wayne McDonald, who was charged in connection to the 2016 death of Gary McDonald in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T.

Wayne McDonald's lawyer, Charles Davison, argued that his client acted in self defence during an altercation that ultimately led to Gary's death.

Mahar agreed, saying the incident was "heartbreaking and tragic, but not criminal" before delivering his verdict.

After the verdict was read, Wayne McDonald and his family shook hands and hugged the legal team working on the case.

As Wayne left the courtroom, he simply stated that "justice prevailed."