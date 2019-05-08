Former Norman Wells mayor ordered to pay fine for cocaine possession

It's the end of a months-long legal saga for a former mayor of Norman Wells, N.W.T. — Nathan Watson was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine for possession of cocaine on Tuesday.

The decision, by N.W.T. Territorial Court Judge Garth Malakoe, closes a case that began in October 2017, when Watson was stopped by police in Norman Wells after failing to stop at a stop sign. RCMP alleged he failed a breathalyzer test and discovered packets of cocaine in his jacket pocket.

The Crown later stayed charges of impaired driving.

Though Watson suggested the cocaine was planted by his political enemies, he was found guilty in absentia of possessing cocaine in March.

Watson then failed to appear for sentencing twice, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest. He evaded police for two months, finally being arrested in Norman Wells on July 20. He was subsequently released on bail.

According to local media outlet Cabin Radio , Watson appeared in court on Tuesday late and "out of breath," saying he fell asleep in his car.

Crown Prosecutor Levi Karpa made a joint submission with the defence to recommend the $2,000 fine and a four-day jail sentence, with credit for time Watson spent at North Slave Correctional Complex before being released on bail.

Former mayor also faces lawsuit

Watson's term as mayor of Norman Wells came to an end in 2017 when the territorial government dissolved the town council and appointed an administrator. Norman Wells elected a new mayor and council in 2018.