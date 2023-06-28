Latest initiative in Watson Lake, Yukon, is 'buzzing' to support mental wellness

The community of Watson Lake, Yukon has some new residents.

They're small. They're loud. And there's a lot of them.

They're honey bees.

The Yukon Government and Liard First Nation is piloting a community beekeeping program

The first of it's kind in the territory, the program uses beekeeping as a tool for engaging in harm reduction, mental health, and life promotion services in a low-barrier manner.

"The reaction has been mixed," said Kristine MacNaughton, the community's mental health nurse.

MacNaughton said some people enjoy the bees while others are still a little apprehensive.

"It's been a really good opportunity to practice some grounding," she said. "For people who aren't comfortable around the bees we have screened-in tents that we can set up."

The honey bees are in hives at the "bee yard" located at Wye Lake.

MacNaughton said daily programing and support groups will be offered to citizens all summer. A trailer full of harm reduction supplies will also be near the site for public access.

She said everyone is welcome.

"I think it's about creating opportunities for connection," she said. "Whether they be formal, or informal, or in a group setting, or even one on one."

"I could be in the bee yard and there may be someone interested in bees and perhaps you know we just talk about bees. And that's perfectly fine but if the conversation evolves into something more or something along the lines of mental health stuff then we have people there who can address that."

Kristy Petovello is the Yukon Government's acting manager for mental wellness and substance use services.

She said the initiative is aimed at breaking down the stigma around mental health and to bring the community together.

Petovello said the bees are already teaching lessons that can be applicable to life.

"The more you move around and become agitated around bees the greater risk of being stung," she told CBC News. "It's a great opportunity to practice those grounding strategies and just notice, you know, 'When I'm calm the world around me is a little bit more calm too'."

The bees also represent community. Each bee has a role to play to ensure the hive continues to thrive.

At the end of the day, both Petovello and MacNaughton said this initiative is aimed at creating strong community connections through a unique approach.

Mary Palmer is a long time Watson Lake resident

She said she doesn't know a lot about bees but is hoping to change that.

"I think it is great that this project is going ahead," she said.

"I was surprised that there are so many hives. I don't really know much about bee-keeping but I know a couple of locals who keep bees. It seems like there is a lot to learn to keep the bees over winter safely."

The bee yard will have an official opening on July 7.