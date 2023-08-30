RCMP investigate attempted abduction of woman in Watson Lake

RCMP in Yukon are looking for any witnesses to an attempted abduction of a woman in Watson Lake on Friday night.

In a news release, police say they were contacted about the incident that happened at Andrea's Hotel on Friday between 10 p.m. and 11:05 p.m.

The woman told police that a man had grabbed her and tried to shove her into a tractor trailer. A bystander helped push the man away from the woman.

Police say the suspect is about 50-years old, about five feet seven inches, with blue eyes, and a receding hairline. He may have been wearing a blue shirt.

The tractor trailer is described as red with a white box.

RCMP are asking for any information to help identify the man. They're also hoping to speak to the bystander about what happened.