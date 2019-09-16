RCMP find drugs, stolen bikes, in Watson Lake residence

A man in Watson Lake, Yukon, is facing a number of charges after police seized some suspected crack cocaine, and a couple of bikes stolen from tourists.

RCMP said in a news release Monday that a search was executed at a residence on Stubenberg Boulevard on Thursday. That's where officers seized the suspected crack cocaine, but RCMP did not say how much was found.

Police also found two mountain bikes that had been stolen from a tourist's vehicle at a local hotel the day before. Two other bikes were also found, and police believe they were stolen as well.

The 40-year-old suspect is facing possession and trafficking charges as well as two counts of possessing stolen property. He's due to appear in court in Whitehorse on Wednesday.