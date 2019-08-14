Watson Lake rec centre's roof, ventilation system in bad shape, says report

The roof membrane and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the recreation centre in Watson Lake, Yukon, are at a "high risk of imminent failure," according to an internal draft report obtained by CBC News.

"There's no safety issues," said Cam Lockwood, chief administrative officer for the town government.

Lockwood said there is a chance of the roof leaking, but he said it's not at risk of collapsing.

The 2019 report was prepared for the territorial government by consulting company Associated Engineering. The report assesses the condition of the building and includes a National Building Code compliance review.

The rec centre has a bowling alley, a hockey rink, and a curling rink, among other facilities.

The centre also scored poorly in a section regarding walls and their fire-resistance rating, but Lockwood noted there's context to that.

"[The centre] started as two separate buildings and was constructed before 1970, which means the facility has essentially met its 50-year building design life," states the report.

It's a matter of prioritizing what needs to be fixed and when it needs to be fixed. - Cam Lockwood, Watson Lake chief administrative officer

"Major extensions" were added to the building in 2000 to accommodate a reception centre and community hall.

Lockwood said the centre meets the code of the time it was built in.

$7.9M for fixes and upgrades

The report states that fixing up the rec centre, and upgrading it, could cost an estimated $7.9 million.

Lockwood said the engineers involved in the report were asked to consider if the Watson Lake Recreation Centre could be used as an emergency shelter following a local disaster.

The centre has been used as an emergency shelter before, but it would have to be upgraded to meet post-disaster building standards to operate — which means, for example, it should be able to withstand a local disaster like an earthquake, he said.

"If there was to be major renovations to bring it into an emergency-shelter-type situation, then it would have to be brought up to the new fire code," said Lockwood.

That explains the poor fire-resistance rating in the report, he added.

"We are communities in the North, away from everything. You have to look at trying to get the most bang for your buck out of your facilities," he said.

Report part of evaluating town's infrastructure

The copy is in its draft form, and the copy CBC News obtained is missing most of the pages. Lockwood said the report is for internal planning, so it's not being released in its current form.

The report is part of a project by the town's government to evaluate all of its infrastructure.

Councillors are now looking over the document, which is about 300 pages, to figure out the next steps, Lockwood said.

"It's a matter of prioritizing what needs to be fixed and when it needs to be fixed," he said.

There's no firm deadline on when those decisions will be made. Lockwood said construction season is at its end, so the status of this project will likely not change much until at least next spring.

According to the report, the centre has a replacement value of $25 million.