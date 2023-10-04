Traditional potlatches honour missing and murdered women

Hundreds of people gathered in Watson Lake, Yukon, in late September to show of support for Kaska women, girls and 2SLGBTQ people who've suffered from a long history of discrimination.

The Liard Aboriginal Women's Society held two traditional potlatches at the recreation centre to honour victims and families.

The evenings began with the reading of 16 names of Kaska women who have been killed or gone missing over the years.

They're among more than 4,000 Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people who have gone missing or been killed Canada-wide.

'We can still grow'

Shaun Ladue was at the potlatch to share the story of growing up without his mother, Jane Dick Ladue of the Kaska Dene First Nation.

She was beaten to death shortly after he was placed in foster care as a child.

"I lost my mom when I was very, very young. I was only two years old. To be able to share my story and tell people it doesn't have to be a horrible life. Even though this horrible thing happened in our life and it was life-altering, we can still grow and be good people," he said.

"This is an important day bringing some closure and some peace to families who've lost loved ones."

Figures from Statistics Canada show more than six out of 10 Indigenous women have experienced physical or sexual assault, compared to about a third of non-Indigenous women.

Recent incidents that hit close to home include the ongoing search for Ramona Peter of the Ross River Dena Council and the discovery of 15 potential grave sites at the Chooutla residential school site in Carcross last week.

'All of it is connected'

Yukon Deputy Premier Jeanie McLean stressed that violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people isn't just historical.

"Coming here this week during Truth and Reconciliation, and also with the research that has come forward from the Chooutla residential school, they're not disconnected. All of it is connected," McLean said.

"Our people are beyond resilient. That's the way I look at them. Because resiliency means you go right back to the same place you were. Beyond resilient is where our people are, because it takes incredible strength and resistance to come to a place where we're still practising our culture and striving to bring it back."

Two potlatches were held in Ross River and then two in Watson Lake — one each for the crow clan and the wolf clan.

Each featured speeches, a gifting ceremony, drum dancing and a dinner, aimed partly at teaching the potlatch tradition to the younger generation.

Special red dresses

Four special red dresses were also unveiled in Watson Lake made in memory of some of the stolen sisters.

Dressmaker Shawne Brooks said it was incredibly humbling to see her work modelled.

She says she tried to capture the spirit of the Kaska women whose lives were taken.

Four special red dresses are unveiled at the Watson Lake Crow Clan Honouring Potlatch in September. (Katie Todd/CBC)

"I was thinking about the women and about the classiness. And when I did the shawl, because the shawl is white over the red dress, we talked about it like angel wings," she said.

Liard First Nation Coun. Kyla Magun said preparing for the potlatch was a learning experience.

"I spent the last couple of weeks doing research and watching documentaries and speaking to people in the community and getting their side and why it's important to them. It really opened my eyes as to how important it actually is. Indigenous women are five times more likely to be murdered than non-Indigenous women," she said.

'The ghosts are being banished'

Shaun Ladue said the potlatches were a chance to take some weight off the shoulders of those who are still grieving.

"A lot of these people here in Watson Lake I haven't seen in over 40 years, because I haven't come that much — because this is where all the bad memories are. I started coming here last year, and you know, my aunties are here and they sort of wrap you up in matriarchal love. You're going, OK, I can handle being here. The ghosts are being banished," he said.

He said it was about reconnecting with family and with culture.

"Some of us have been away for a long time. We're holding each other up and going: 'You know, it's not so bad. We can get through this. We can get through anything.' And it just gives us all a bit more strength," he said.

"Watch these people when they come out. They're all walking a little bit taller. You know, walking with their chest out a bit more. It doesn't look like we're carrying the world by ourselves anymore," he said.