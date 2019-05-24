Watson Lake man charged after standoff with police

A Watson Lake, Yukon, man has been charged with several offences after a standoff with police at his rural property on Wednesday.

In a news release, RCMP say the 40-year-old man allegedly threatened a couple of people who were walking near his property early Wednesday morning. The man reportedly then went into his home.

A loud bang — "possibly a gunshot," according to the news release — was heard coming from the property a short time later.

When police went to the man's home, he refused to come outside. After a while, he complied and police say he was arrested without incident.

RCMP did not say how long the standoff lasted.

Once the man was in custody, police searched his home and seized some unspecified items. He faces several charges, including possessing a weapon, uttering threats, failing to stop with intent to evade a peace officer, and firearms offences.

He appeared in court Wednesday and was released on conditions. He is due to appear in court again on June 12 in Watson Lake.