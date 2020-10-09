Watson Lake elects Chris Irvin as new mayor

Watson Lake residents have elected a new mayor.

Chris Irvin won the by-election Thursday with 154 out of 357 votes, according to the town's chief administrative officer.

Irvin, who is the current deputy mayor, defeated three other candidates in the race. Jerry Bruce received 92 votes. Brenda Leach received 62 votes, and former mayor Justin Brown got 49 votes.

The by-election was called when Mayor Cheryl O'Brien resigned in August, after she was charged with defrauding a local business.

Chris Irvin, left, is pictured here with his wife Jessica and son Lukas. (Submitted by Chris Irvin)

Irvin was born and raised in Watson Lake, and has served on council for five years. He previously told CBC that fiscal responsibility and communication were key issues council was working on.

Irvin said he's "very excited" to be elected.

"I'm very thankful and I appreciate the opportunity," he told CBC's Yukon Morning on Friday.

Council, he says, has been "working hard" and "keeping people informed."

He said council now includes a mayor and three councillors.

Irvin said they are working with the Liard First Nation government.

He also said council will continue to work on the zoning bylaw.

The candidates for mayor were Jerry Bruce, Justin Brown, Chris Irvin and Brenda Leach. (Photos submitted by the candidates)

Irvin said council does all its meetings over Zoom video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and up to 15 people watch every time — more than when they meet in person.