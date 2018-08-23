People 'helping out where they can' to feed and house Lower Post evacuees

Residents of Watson Lake, Yukon, have rallied to help out their neighbours in Lower Post, B.C. who were forced to flee their homes on Tuesday.

The Lutz Creek wildfire, burning about five kilometres away from Lower Post, had grown to about 5,000 hectares by Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

"You gotta be worried, my goodness. You know, we've got a lot of stuff in our house yet. So, you gotta be worried," said Lower Post resident Charles Pete on Wednesday.

He was sitting in the Watson Lake community centre, which is now serving as a makeshift emergency shelter and welcoming centre for evacuees. Pete fled from Lower Post on Tuesday afternoon, right after officials decided the fire was too close to the community.

"It was burning pretty good. It was hot," Pete said.

Another Lower Post resident, Carla Bass, said she was told on Tuesday morning to prepare to leave.

"They said, 'by five o'clock you've got to be out,' so everybody was rushing around," Bass said.

In Watson Lake, many evacuees found shelter with relatives and friends. At the recreation centre, volunteers helped to prepare meals for people.

Overnight the fire jumped the Liard River on the south side of Lower Post. Firefighters were pulled back due to safety reasons. Today 14 firefighters are on site with 19 more en route being assisted by heavy equipment and air support. Structure protection is up and running. (2/3) —@BCGovFireInfo

"People are helping out where they can," said Walter Carlick of the Daylu Dena Council.

"We also have emergency services from B.C. that are working to help us to organize, to find accommodations for people — whatever's needed to make sure that people are taken care of and are as comfortable as possible, given the situation we find ourselves in."

Carlick estimates there are about 120 to 150 people displaced from Lower Post by the fires. He believes all of them have come to Watson Lake, about 22 kilometres up the highway.

"This is not the first time that we've had to deal with emergency situations," he said, referring to a 2014 flood in Lower Post that also forced residents to evacuate the community.

The director of Yukon's Emergency Measures Organization, Diarmuid O'Donovan, said Wednesday that Watson Lake was not threatened by any nearby fires.

The Alaska Highway south of the community remained closed all day on Wednesday, however, because of smoke. It's not clear when the highway might re-open.