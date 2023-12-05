New program in Watson Lake, Yukon, helps people earn their high school diploma

A new Individual Learning Centre in Watson Lake, Yukon, hopes to help people complete a high school diploma.

The doors opened last month and already there are four students enrolled with more planning to start in January.

Jean MacLean, the head teacher at the new centre, is excited about the potential. She says there is a notable need for a program like this in her community, where it has not been possible to earn a certificate of graduation — known as a Dogwood Diploma — with in person support.

"There are a lot of kids that, over a significant period of time, didn't graduate and I think that as the program develops, as the word gets out that it's going on, there will be more uptake," she told CBC News.

The Watson Lake Individual Learning Centre is being run by the Yukon First Nation School Board. It's the latest initiative by the board as it tries to increase graduation rates among Indigenous people in the territory. According to the board, only 40 per cent of Yukon's Indigenous students who start Grade 1 go on to graduate with a high school diploma.

Julian McDonald hopes to start at the centre soon. He likes the drop-in format and says it will allow him to continue working while also chipping away at his goals.

"I think it's important to go back and finish it," he said, adding he's eyeing some technical programs in the future, once he gets his high school diploma.

Julian McDonald hopes to start at the centre soon. When classrooms were shut down during the pandemic, he got a job and then never went back to school. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

During the pandemic, when classrooms shut down, McDonald got a job and didn't ever return to school.

"Yeah, I'd say about half of my friends went back to school and finished and the other half sort of stayed in the workforce and just kinda kept working and didn't go back to school and didn't finish it," he said.

Flexibility and easy access are key

MacLean says there are many reasons students drop out, and getting back to school is challenging.

"I just think it's really hard for rural students to try to get an upgraded program… what people refer to as their GED," she said, noting, until now, rural students had to travel to Whitehorse to do that.

"So it's very hard for young people that are connected to the community, have family here, homes, jobs and work here to try to then upgrade or get their diploma so this is just an opportunity that is phenomenal for them because they can stay here locally and do that," she said.

MacLean says having flexibility and easy access is key — it's about keeping it low-barrier. At the new centre, students have the option to drop in daily or part-time, and can also opt for supported online learning.

The program is being run at the local community recreation centre. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

MacLean says the Yukon First Nation School Board has a vision and dream of offering similar programs in every rural Yukon community.

"Watson Lake is the first one that's been able to fill that position and we're really excited to be leading the way."

While the program may be new, MacLean has known many of the students for years. As a former high school principal and teacher, she says she already has a relationship with students and that can make all the difference.

"I'd like to see the young people that are taking the class feeling more comfortable about their literacy skills and their numeracy skills and building their confidence in order to be able to then enter into anything else that they might like to take," she said.

With a huge smile she said she's extremely proud of the program, the process and the potential it can offer.

"Receiving an actual diploma and actually graduating is a huge milestone for young adults and young people in the community. There are stigmas associated with not graduating and this is an opportunity to help people that want to graduate. "