Watson Lake hotel owners plan to fight town's 5% accommodation levy

Councillors in Watson Lake, Yukon, voted in favour Tuesday of requiring a five per cent levy on the cost of hotel stays in the town, something hotel owners say they will fight.

The levy, which will be paid to the town government via the hotels, will start at three per cent next year, then four in 2021, and then five per cent the year after that.

It will apply to short-term accommodations, including at motels, bed-and-breakfast establishments, and RV parks.

"The accommodation levy will help with revenue to our municipality to help with capital costs associated with tourism," Mayor Cheryl O'Brien said Wednesday.

That could include walkways and other infrastructure near tourist attractions.

The idea is to pass on those costs to the people accessing those attractions, such as through road tolls, O'Brien said.

Owners will 'shut down' hotels

Phyllis Bergeron, owner of the Big Horn Hotel, said she is part of a group of local hotel owners against the levy.

"We're all in agreement we're gonna shut down every God damn hotel in this town" when the levy comes into effect, she said. "We'll go on a big, six-month holiday and let the town deal with that."

Bergeron said the levy would be easier to accept if it was territory-wide. She believes the levy specific to the town of about 800 people will drive potential customers away.

The owner of the Big Horn Hotel, Phyllis Bergeron, said she is part of a group of local hotel owners against the levy. (CBC)

"I guess that's their choice. If they do shut down their business, it will of course provide opportunities for maybe new business to grow," Mayor O'Brien said.

She said the previous council initiated the idea and consulted with the people directly impacted by the levy.

"We did hear the complaints, and they were not happy with it, but most people aren't happy having to increase costs," O'Brien said.

Of the four councillors, one voted against the final version of the bylaw, one abstained, and the others voted in favour of it, she said.

$100K a year in revenue

The town government doesn't know exactly how much revenue the five per cent levy will generate because it doesn't know the number of rooms in Watson Lake, O'Brien said, but "we're looking at $100,000 a year."

The government is working on a policy regarding where the money should be spent, and there will be a community feedback component.

"So it's very regulated instead of just going into general funds and being spent however," O'Brien said.

She said the bylaw was vetted through a lawyer, and she thinks the town has the right to enact it.

Bergeron, the hotel owner, says she's hired her own lawyer.

"They're gonna be going to court," Bergeron said.