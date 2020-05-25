Skip to Main Content
RCMP seize loaded handgun in Watson Lake, man faces firearms charges
North

RCMP in Yukon say they seized a loaded handgun and ammunition "of various calibres" from a Watson Lake, Yukon, home over the weekend.

Police executed search warrant on local home after report of a break and enter earlier this month

Yukon RCMP have seized a handgun and charged a Watson Lake, Yukon, man on multiple offences. (CBC)

A search warrant was carried out after police received a report more than a week earlier that a man had entered a residence and threatened someone with a handgun.

In a news release on Monday, police said the search was done at the suspect's home on Saturday. Police seized a loaded SIG Sauer P226 handgun along with ammunition.

A 60-year-old man is now facing eight charges, including breaking and entering with intent, uttering threats, careless use of a firearm, and several other firearms-related charges.

The man has been remanded into custody and will next appear in court on Wednesday.

 

 

