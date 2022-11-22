Yukon woman devastated after dog killed in wolf trap

A woman in Watson Lake, Yukon, is devastated after her beloved dog was killed in a trap that had apparently been set for wolves or lynx.

And Deana Zorn is baffled as to why the trap had been set so near to the recreational trail she uses almost every day.

"Do they not teach common sense in the trapping course? I just don't understand how this could happen, how anyone would think it was a good idea," she said.

"It's a big trapping line. Why they would put it right on a trail ... there's so many other places that people and dogs cannot get to."

Zorn said it happened a week ago, when she and her dog Scout had gone for their daily excursion down the trail on the southeast edge of town. Zorn would typically drive her ATV while Scout would run alongside, sometimes disappearing into the bush before popping back out on the trail. They would usually follow it right to the bank of the Liard River, where Zorn could enjoy the peace and Scout could frolic in the water.

This time, Zorn said, she was about three kilometres down the trail, headed to the river, when she noticed Scout wasn't with her anymore. She tried looking for the dog, with no luck. Something wasn't right.

She wondered if maybe Scout had run back home for some reason, so that's where Zorn went. No Scout.

Zorn then contacted a friend who went with her back down the trail in his truck. It was getting dark, and Zorn said that's when they spotted the reflective sign, in a spot just off the trail, warning that active trapping was happening in the area.

"I just knew right then and there that something terrible had happened," Zorn said.

She said her friend soon found Scout nearby, dead in a conibear trap. Zorn estimates it was about about two to three metres off the trail.

"This is the trail that my dog ran almost every day for two years. So we weren't off the beaten track, in fact we were on the beaten track," she said.

Trapper was apologetic, Zorn says

Watson Lake is a small community and Zorn said that news of what happened to Scout travelled fast. The apologetic trapper was soon at her door, she said.

"I felt that he was sincere in his apology. But then again, he went and eventually said to me that it was a legal trap. There's lynx and wolf tracks down there, and basically telling me he had every right to kill my dog — it's legal," Zorn said.

She says she heard the same thing from a conservation officer — the trapper hadn't broken any laws, so it was just her and Scout's bad luck.

Watson Lake Mayor Christopher Irvin echoed that sentiment. It doesn't matter that the trap was in an area within municipal boundaries, he said.

"Ultimately it falls within the [territorial] Department of Environment and the trapping regulations, and within our municipality it is legal to trap within the boundaries," Irvin said.

"There are a minimal amount of regulations, from the municipality side, outside of the fact that it has to be more than a kilometre away from any residence."

'There are a minimal amount of regulations [around trapping], from the municipality side,' said Watson Lake mayor Christopher Irvin, seen here in 2021. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

CBC News requested an interview with the Department of the Environment, but did not hear back on Monday.

Zorn says she knows that there's no legal issue here, rather, "it's a moral issue."

"She's my first dog. I've never had a dog before and we just, she's been so good for me," Zorn said. "Her death was so unnecessary and so preventable."

Zorn says she's not looking to sue anybody or seek compensation, and she doesn't have any philosophical objection to trapping.

"Instead of, you know, saying to me that this was totally a terrible place to put a trap and we will take steps to make sure it never happens again, they're telling me, 'oh, well, there's nothing you can do, it's legal,'" Zorn said.

"I'm not trying to threaten anyone's livelihood, I just want someone to accept responsibility, admit that despite its legality and the trapper's legal rights, the trap is located in an area that poses a danger to pets and children using that trail."

Mayor Irvin was hesitant to say much about what happened, as he'd only heard about it indirectly. He hadn't spoken to Zorn, or the trapper. He can't recall anything similar happening in the past.

He suggests it might be worth talking about how trapping areas are marked within municipal boundaries, and ensuring that residents understand what to watch for.

"It's definitely worth discussing and we definitely want to acknowledge the issue," he said.

"We need to know exactly what happened before we can jump to any conclusions, and maybe just have some clarity on what could be done, I guess, and have that conversation for sure."