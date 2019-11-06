Do you own waterfront property in Yukon?

You may own less than you think you do — 30 metres less.

The Yukon Land Planning Branch recommends waterfront property owners take a close look at their land titles. Those titles may be subject to a "defect" legally depriving them of property they thought they owned.

Tim Koepke, a certified land surveyor, former land claims negotiator, and previously Yukon's ombudsman and privacy commissioner, noticed what he calls the "title defect" and brought it to the attention of the territorial government.

The problem stems from the ordinary high water mark (OHWM) posts that on many waterfront properties define property boundaries.

They indicate the natural boundary of the water's edge, or the waterfront edge of a property. But according to federal legislation in effect until territorial devolution in 2003, 100 feet (30.5 metres) of land upshore from the OHWM post was automatically reserved as Crown land, and not the possession of the land owner. That provision was carried over into territorial legislation after 2003.

This could have serious implications, especially if a property owner's house or other improvements, are within that 30 metres of land.

"When Yukon started taking over jurisdiction, they mimicked what the feds had done.… but nobody stopped to read the legislation at devolution," Koepke said of how the stipulation could have been overlooked.

Waivers in place for many properties

That oversight means a property owner's title to waterfront property might not include that 30 metre Crown land reserve, unless a formal waiver was put in place dropping the Crown's right to the land (or unless the property isn't defined by a OHWM post).

Colin McDowell, the director of the Yukon lands branch, said some waterfront property in Yukon includes Crown land reserve. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Colin McDowell, Yukon's director of lands management, said waterfront property owners need to be aware of whether their property has been given that waiver, or not.

Much waterfront Crown land reserve has been officially waived, as it was in 1985, according to McDowell, in the case of lots on South McClintock Bay, Army Beach and some lots on Lake Laberge and Crag Lake.

McDowell said that after research conducted by department staff, the number of lots affected is not as large as initially feared, but there's no way the government can say just how many lots are affected.

To do that the government would have to dig through all waterfront land titles issued in the Yukon since the 1940s.

McDowell said property owners who have concerns, "should come in and have a chat with us."

"If you're building over top of the waterfront reserve, it could leave one in an awkward position," he said.

As for existing homes or any other structures built on what is legally Crown land, McDowell said he'd have to look at the specific details of each case and wouldn't speak in general terms.

But he did agree it could present a gnarly problem.