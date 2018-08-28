Some Iqaluit residents won't lose water for as long as they thought

Some residents in Iqaluit won't have to wait as long to get their water back.

Construction to the Joamie Court subdivision was expected to interrupt water services to 2,000 residents in Iqaluit for up to 36 hours; now some residents will only have to wait 12 hours.

The water stoppage was expected to affect half of the city, including Happy Valley, Tundra Valley, Tundra Ridge, Lake Subdivision, Road to Nowhere and Lower Iqaluit.

According to a news release, the city says it worked with the contractor to speed up the time it would need to connect the subdivision to the main water line.

Addresses in the 2200s, 2400s, 2600s, 2700s, 4000s, 4100s, 400s, 500s and 1600s will have reduced water services from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

There is a precautionary 48 hour boil-water advisory after the water shut-off.

Residents using trucked services will not be affected by the construction. The city was setting up a hose to fill containers outside the fire hall from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the shutdown on Tuesday.