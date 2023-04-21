Water levels across N.W.T. lowest in 3 years, but too soon to determine flood risk

After two years of historic highs, and historic flooding, water levels across most of the N.W.T. are around average this spring, thanks to some dry weather last summer and fall.

However, territorial government officials said at a news conference on Friday that the current water levels don't rule out the possibility of flooding this year.

The next few weeks are expected to be crucial for Hay River, a community that was devastated in 2022.

Hay River's flooding last year was partially the result of high water levels, high snowpack, an already soaked ground, a later-than-normal spring, and extreme precipitation.

Currently, the water levels in the Hay River basin, which extends into Alberta and B.C., is below average and "much lower than last year," according to a territorial government news release.

Ryan Connon, a hydrologist with the N.W.T. government, said worst-case scenarios for Hay River over the next few weeks would be warm temperatures during the day and temperatures above freezing overnight, and rain.

"Rain-on-snow events bring in a lot of additional moisture and they melt the snow pack very quickly," he said.

Flooding in the territory is often caused by ice jams, which remains a risk.

Ice blasting — using explosives to break up river ice — is a tactic used by other jurisdictions to prevent ice jams.

Connon couldn't say why the N.W.T. doesn't use that tactic, but said it likely has to do with the unpredictable nature of water flow in the territory compared to other areas.

"If there is a very specific ice jam at a very specific location every year, blasting has been used because they know exactly where. And I think those watersheds are usually smaller," he said.

Connon said with rivers in the N.W.T. being large and ice jams forming at unpredictable locations, it's likely the practice would be difficult to implement.

Preparation for the possibility of flooding was also discussed at the news conference on Friday.

Emily King, the N.W.T. director of public safety, said the territorial government has increased emergency preparedness stockpiles, including cots and blankets.

Communities and the territorial government will be using an alert system to notify residents of any necessary evacuations when a community is at risk.

King also encouraged residents in communities at high risk to be prepared for a potential evacuation. The N.W.T. government has published a list of what residents should have at the ready.