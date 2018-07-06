Yellowknife pool to reopen after water break causes morning closure

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is expected to reopen to the public at noon after a water break within the construction zone on Franklin Avenue temporarily caused it to close on Friday morning, according to officials at the City of Yellowknife.

The city announced the update in a tweet on Friday morning.

According to Richard McIntosh, communications and economic development officer at the city, the break happened early Friday morning.

Water was initially turned off at the pool, the fieldhouse, the multiplex and the fire hall.

It has since been restored to all buildings, including the pool.