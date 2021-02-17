Water break in downtown Yellowknife closes city blocks to traffic

The City of Yellowknife says a water break downtown had closed a number of city blocks to traffic on Wednesday.

Pedestrians and drivers are asked to avoid 51 Avenue from 48 Street to 50 Street; 49 Street from Franklin to 52 Avenue, and the alleyway between 48 and 49 Streets, from Franklin Avenue to 52 Avenue.

The closures are to help with road clearing, said the city in a statement on Wednesday.

Traffic signs are in place but people in the area can expect delays, said the city.

The city is also asking anyone parked in the area to move their vehicle as soon as possible and to reach out to city staff members on site for assistance.