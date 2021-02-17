Water break in downtown Yellowknife closes city blocks to traffic
Pedestrians and drivers are asked to avoid 51 Avenue from 48 Street to 50 Street; 49 Street from Franklin Avenue to 51 Avenue, and the alleyway between 48 and 49 Streets, from Franklin Avenue to 52 Avenue.
City says drivers and pedestrians should take alternate routes, expect delays
The City of Yellowknife says a water break downtown had closed a number of city blocks to traffic on Wednesday.
Pedestrians and drivers are asked to avoid 51 Avenue from 48 Street to 50 Street; 49 Street from Franklin to 52 Avenue, and the alleyway between 48 and 49 Streets, from Franklin Avenue to 52 Avenue.
The closures are to help with road clearing, said the city in a statement on Wednesday.
Traffic signs are in place but people in the area can expect delays, said the city.
The city is also asking anyone parked in the area to move their vehicle as soon as possible and to reach out to city staff members on site for assistance.
Clarifications
- The City of Yellowknife has clarified that 49 Street was closed from Franklin Avenue to 52 Avenue.Feb 17, 2021 2:51 PM CT
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.