Water boil advisory lifted for Resolute Bay

The water boil advisory for residents of Resolute Bay, Nunavut, has now been lifted.

The Nunavut Department of Health advised of the change in a news released Wednesday, one week after the water boil advisory was issued on June 30 due to scheduled maintenance at the Resolute Bay water treatment plant.

Residents are no longer required to boil water prior to drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for Kugluktuk and Baker Lake due to high levels of turbidity.

Residents of Sanikiluaq are also asked to use the reverse osmosis units in each household for all drinking water.