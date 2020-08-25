Watch Yukoners salute the class of 2020

As the class of 2020 heads on to their next chapter, some Yukon high schools are celebrating their grads this week.

F.H. Collins Secondary School had a graduation ceremony Tuesday night, while Vanier Catholic and Porter Creek Secondary School are celebrating Wednesday.

CBC Yukon has compiled messages for grads — by grads — around the territory.

"Society is at a fundamental turning point, but so are we," said graduating student Kate Crocker, the valedictorian for Robert Service School in Dawson City.

"We're living in a time that students of the future will learn about in history class. Let's use the tools we were just taught to make a positive change."

I couldn't be prouder of you all. - Yukon Premier Sandy Silver

Victoria Dickson was excited for prom and her graduation ceremony in Watson Lake.

The pandemic disruption "sucks a lot," said Dickson, a member of Liard First Nation.

Dickson was planning on wearing regalia made by a close friend with butterflies all over it.

"I never had a piece of regalia before and it makes me so excited," Dickson said.

"Hopefully I get to wear it soon because I really love it ... It means a lot because I feel it shows how hard I worked to get to that point. It just makes me proud of my heritage and where I came from."

Victoria Dickson is graduating in Watson Lake, Yukon, this year. She was excited to go to prom and her grad ceremony before the pandemic hit. (Martina Volfova)

The class of 2020 is "the epitome of [resilience] and leadership," said Kluane Adamek, Assembly of First Nations regional chief for Yukon.

"We need you now more than ever before. A state of climate emergency. Racism shown every single day around the world. This is a moment for you to continue to carve that path forward," she said.

Premier Sandy Silver also gave a shout-out to grads.

"As a former teacher I loved graduation ceremonies," Silver said. "I couldn't be prouder of you all. I can't wait to see what roles you all fill."