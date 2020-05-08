Watch as N.W.T. MLAs decide whether to oust minister from cabinet
Former industry, infrastructure minister Katrina Nokleby faces vote that could eject her from cabinet
N.W.T. MLAs meet for the third time today in an emergency session to decide the future of Katrina Nokleby, formerly minister of infrastructure and industry, tourism and investment.
At the Legislative Assembly, MLAs will vote on a motion put forward by Premier Caroline Cochrane to eject Nokleby from cabinet. Cochrane stripped Nokleby of her portfolios in a surprise move last week.
The premier and other MLAs will each have an opportunity to speak to the motion and offer the reasons for the vote. For many, it will be the first time they address Nokleby's performance as minister publicly.
- CBC EXPLAINS | Here's what to expect from today's vote
- 'It was embarrassing, to say the least': Here's what some MLAs have said on Facebook so far
The session begins at 1:30 p.m. MT, and will be streamed live here and CBC North's Facebook page.
The session is expected to adjourn following the vote on Cochrane's motion. If it is successful, MLAs will need to reconvene as a territorial leadership committee tomorrow to select her replacement.
