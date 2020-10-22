Don't waste meat, Yukon government warns after finding dumped moose parts
'It is against the law to waste meat from a harvested animal,' says Yukon Environment
Yukon conservation officers are looking for information about moose parts dumped near the Alaska Highway south of Whitehorse earlier this month.
Someone found partially-butchered moose with large amounts of meat still attached to the bone about 10 kilometres south of the Lewes River Bridge, said a statement from Yukon's environment department.
Conservation officers believe it was dumped around Oct. 4.
Someone also found "large portions" of discarded moose meat about four kilometres west of the Lewes River Bridge, believed to have been dumped on Oct. 5.
"It is against the law to waste meat from a harvested animal," said a statement from the Yukon Environment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehorse conservation officers or the Yukon Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line at 1-800-661-0525.
"It's the responsibility of the hunter to take only what they need and use all that they take," said Caleb Stephen with Yukon Environment.
"It's not an excuse to say, oh my freezer is full of old meat and I'm going to replace it with new meat."
People with information can remain anonymous, and may receive a cash reward for relevant information, the department said.
Dumping moose could lead to a fine or court appearance, said Caleb.
With files from Dave White and Airplay
