Washington state resident killed in head-on crash south of Yukon border

A man is dead after a fatal crash on the Stewart-Cassiar Highway 37 on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Yukon RCMP.

The 64-year-old from Washington state was on a motorcycle.

Police say he collided head-on with a Ford F-250 pickup truck at kilometre 702 in B.C.

That's about 20 kilometres south of the Yukon border, according to police.

Police also say the driver of the truck was not physically injured.

Watson Lake RCMP, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the crash.

An RCMP collision expert from Terrace, B.C., is assisting with the investigation into what caused the collision.

The highway, which links Yukon to northwest B.C. was closed for about 12 hours.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.