Warrant alleges shotgun used in Inuvik armed robbery

An Inuvik man threatened to kill a woman he was robbing and placed the barrel of a shotgun into her mouth, according to sworn statements police gave in their investigation of an armed robbery last month.

The RCMP gave the statement, known as an information to obtain, to get a warrant to search a room at the Nova Inn in Inuvik where they arrested Timothy Dukeshire. The 52-year-old and another man, Robert Vernon Cardinal, are in jail facing charges in connection with the Sept. 24 alleged robbery.

According to the police statement, that day a woman arrived at the Inuvik RCMP detachment accompanied by her father. The RCMP say she gave a videotaped statement.

The woman told police she had arrived in Inuvik three days earlier and had been staying at a Raven St. home. The tenant there told her two men were coming to visit. The woman said that shortly after she was in her upstairs bedroom when she heard a knock on the door.

She said when she opened it, Dukeshire and Cardinal were there demanding money. Dukeshire was pointing a shotgun at her, according to the police statement. Cardinal's face was covered by a bandana.

Search warrant contains disturbing details

According to the search warrant document, the woman told police she took $500 cash out of her bra and threw it at Dukeshire, who was going by the alias "Ghost." The RCMP say Dukeshire has been using that alias for the last three years. The woman says the two took the money and her two cell phones, then Cardinal used duct tape to bind her hands and legs.

According to police, the woman said she wriggled out of the tape and confronted Dukeshire. At that point, the woman said Dukeshire racked the shotgun and put the barrel in her mouth. Both men left shortly after with Dukeshire placing the gun in a blue bag.

Police got the warrant to search the hotel room where they had found Dukeshire. They found duct tape and an iPhone. They say a woman named Natasha Jacobson was also in the room, in violation of a curfew she was under as part of her bail conditions. Jacobson had been released after being arrested in April after her and another man were found with $40,000 that police allege was obtained through drug trafficking.

Dukeshire is facing 10 charges including uttering threats, forcible confinement and robbery using a firearm. That last charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Cardinal is facing charges of robbery, forcible confinement and using a disguise with the intent of committing a crime. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 24.