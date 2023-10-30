'Cheer warmth': Northerners come together to make quilts for those who lost their homes to wildfire

Northerners are coming together to help make quilts for those who lost their homes because of wildfire this summer.

"Many will be in temporary homes for a while, and it might not be as cozy as their own," said Teresa Watson, a member of the Yellowknife Quilter's Guild.

"It can be a constant for them, and add a little warmth — not just physical warmth, but cheer warmth as well," she said.

The guild has been working to create quilts that are being sent off to places like Behchokǫ̀, Enterprise, Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation, all of which had wildfires burn to or through parts of the communities this past summer.

They've donated 33 quilts so far and are making more. Quilts were also donated from Edmonton to the guild. On Oct. 29, members got together to jointly work on creating a quilt.

The hope is to give a little bit of comfort to those who've been devastated by losing their homes.

Teresa Watson holds up a quilt meant to be given to those who lost their homes. (Submitted by Linda Whitford)

It's a feeling Linda Whitford knows well — and it's why she joined the quilt-making efforts.

Back in 1963, Whitford lost her Hay River home to flooding. Her only keepsake from that home is an ash tray that sits on her cupboard.

"I know what it's like to not having anything left, you know? Because it's all gone," she said.

"I know how important it was when people did nice things for us. And if this goes some way to helping somebody else feel good and make a little bit of difference in their day, I'm all in."

Linda Whitford is working to help provide quilts to people in need. (submitted by Linda Whitford)

Receiving a quilt made a difference for Sandra Lester, whose home on Patterson Road, south of Hay River, burned down this summer. She's currently living in her friend's trailer in Hay River.

"I had lost my beautiful family quilts to the fire, and that was one of my most heartbreaking things," she said.

Those quilts had been in her family for decades.

When she received a quilt from the guild, it reminded her of the kindness that comes from others.

"When somebody sends you something tangible, it gives you a sense of home again," she said.

Over 200 quilts donated

Another person is also working to help give quilts to people who lost their home because of the wildfires.

Rita Kovatch lives in Hay River and put a call-out through Facebook to receive quilts to give to others.

She ended up getting over 200 quilts from across Canada.

She keeps them at her house, where people who have lost their homes can come and take them.

Kovatch said it's been a blessing to see the joy on the faces of families and children when they pick out their quilts.

"It was the most magical thing you could ever imagine," she said.

Kovatch said she has more quilts left over and isn't sure yet what she's going to do with them, but is certain she wants to keep giving quilts to people who need them.