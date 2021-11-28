Warming centre catches fire twice in Inuvik

Fire crews battled a pair of back-to-back fires at Inuvik's warming centre this weekend, according to Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler.

In a post on Facebook, Semmler said there were no residents when the fire broke out Saturday night at the facility on Veteran's Way because they'd been relocated the night before.

"After the 1st fire that happened [Friday] night, the clients have been relocated to the homeless shelter and original site of the warming centre at 5 Berger St," she wrote. "That is the most recent info I have and will update as I learn more."

CBC News reached Cynthia Hammond, Inuvik's fire chief and director of protective services. She said she would provide more information later in the day.