Inuvik's Western Arctic Research Centre receives $1.69M in funding for warehouse project

Aurora College has received $1.69 million toward a purpose-built steel warehouse for the Western Arctic Research Centre (WARC) in Inuvik.

The funding came from the Canadian Foundation of Innovation, which provides infrastructure investments for research institutions.

"The facility allows us to expand in our working spaces, our areas, [and] our training abilities, especially in … simple programs like small equipment, engine maintenance, [and] those kinds of things," said Joel McAlister, vice president of research with Aurora College.

"We can build capacity. We can help our members of our communities get involved."

A news release Monday stated that the warehouse will contain an unheated space for long-term equipment storage, a heated loading bay to support field research programs, a heated garage, and a heated workshop.

Andy Bevan, president of Aurora College, said the grant is only a partial contribution to the overall cost of the warehouse, and $2 million is still needed.

Once the rest of the funding is confirmed, construction will begin on it in about a year.

The press release said WARC has trained students at Aurora College and community members who attend WARC-run training workshops in the skills needed to work in the research sector.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre worked with more than 200 students and researchers every year from across the globe.

"In the Northwest Territories, we know the research completed here provides valuable insights to both local residents and the wider scientific community," said N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod in the news release.

McLeod said now more than ever Canadians are looking toward our scientists and researchers to come up with innovative solutions to the challenges that they face.

"The government of Canada is ensuring the Western Arctic Research Centre (WARC) has the necessary infrastructure in place to allow researchers to continue their important work."

Aurora College is the only college in the country that received money under this particular grant program in 2020, according to Bevan.